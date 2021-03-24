Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Ventas worth $161,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 47,219 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

