Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of ANSYS worth $142,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $333.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

