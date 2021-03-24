Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 857 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Synopsys worth $183,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Insiders sold 59,483 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.94. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

