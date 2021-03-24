Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Cadence Design Systems worth $176,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after acquiring an additional 388,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 299,234 shares in the company, valued at $42,838,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

