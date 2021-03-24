Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $145,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BND opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

