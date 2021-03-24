Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $148.94 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,276 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $148,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

NYSE:MAA opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $146.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

