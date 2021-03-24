Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $154.33 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of IHS Markit worth $154,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in IHS Markit by 13.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2,743.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.