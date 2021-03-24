Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $155.89 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of McKesson worth $155,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $188.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.65 and a fifty-two week high of $193.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

