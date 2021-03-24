Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $162.19 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Agilent Technologies worth $162,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

