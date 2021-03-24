Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $169.80 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Centene worth $169,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,604,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after acquiring an additional 653,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

