Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $177.31 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,122,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Schlumberger worth $177,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

