Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Aptiv worth $158,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Shares of APTV opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $160.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

