Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,779 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of ResMed worth $159,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.