Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Sysco worth $169,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Sysco by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 164,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

