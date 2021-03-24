Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,129 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Aflac worth $152,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.