Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592,095 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 5.34% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $177,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

