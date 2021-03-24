Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,174 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $165,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $108.17 and a 1 year high of $186.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average of $170.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

