Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,496 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Corning worth $137,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Corning by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

