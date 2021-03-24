Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,819 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Workday worth $143,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,930,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $257.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.