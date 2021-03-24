Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,101 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of IQVIA worth $167,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.72.

IQVIA stock opened at $186.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

