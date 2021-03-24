Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,291 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.53% of Fidelity National Financial worth $175,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $148,542,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,342 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,068. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

