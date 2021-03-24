Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,894 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Verisk Analytics worth $154,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders sold 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

VRSK stock opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.37 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.