Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,544 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of DexCom worth $156,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $364.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.00 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,688,985 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

