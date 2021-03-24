Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,792 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $159,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $485.29 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.00 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

