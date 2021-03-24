Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 405,781 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,491,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,781 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of The Kroger worth $142,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,651 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

KR stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

