Chronologic Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $210,471.94 and $252.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00610435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023769 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

