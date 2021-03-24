Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. 24,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,709. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.