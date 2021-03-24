Colony Group LLC Has $150.33 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $150,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.81. 158,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,812. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $145.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $137.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

