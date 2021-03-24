Colony Group LLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. 117,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,338. The stock has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

