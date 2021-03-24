Colony Group LLC Has $33.21 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.62 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.34 and a 52 week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

