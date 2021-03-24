Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 252,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,465. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

