Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 75.3% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.20 or 0.00930483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.96 or 0.00383650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00056018 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001336 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

