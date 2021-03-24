Comparing NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A O2Micro International 4.88% 3.64% 3.02%

This table compares NeoMagic and O2Micro International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A O2Micro International $60.93 million 3.25 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -25.03

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than O2Micro International.

Volatility & Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeoMagic and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00

O2Micro International has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given O2Micro International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

O2Micro International beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, including general lighting and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

