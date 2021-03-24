Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $177.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $378.59 or 0.00669708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 122.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,691,025 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

