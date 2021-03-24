Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Conceal has a market cap of $1.32 million and $19,464.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,809.32 or 0.99906208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.00371973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00282634 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.08 or 0.00671441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00079021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,680,140 coins and its circulating supply is 10,242,495 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.