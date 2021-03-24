Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches Market Cap of $890.35 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Conflux Network token can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002440 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 72.9% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $890.35 million and $39.76 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.61 or 0.00461410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00165270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00785326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00075038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network’s total supply is 693,856,497 tokens. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

Conflux Network Token Trading

