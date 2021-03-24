Constellation Market Cap Tops $89.57 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $89.57 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00048587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00616757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

