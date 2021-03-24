Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Constellium comprises approximately 0.7% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Constellium worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Constellium by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 644,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 31,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,251. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.