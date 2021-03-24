Contrasting Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00 Take-Two Interactive Software 1 8 15 0 2.58

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $198.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software 14.10% 27.32% 13.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Take-Two Interactive Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 15.59 -$159.61 million N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software $3.09 billion 6.35 $404.46 million $3.65 46.65

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Kingsoft Cloud on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NasdaqGS:KC) operates independently of Kingsoft Corporation Limited as of June 16, 2020.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, The Outer Worlds, Ancestors the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including Sony's PlayStation 4; Microsoft's Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

