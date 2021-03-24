CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 3% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $3.86 million and $75,232.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00610780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023925 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars.

