Coupa Software (COUP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/23/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2021 – Coupa Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/8/2021 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/8/2021 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $325.00.

2/8/2021 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $369.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software is well-poised to benefit from robust adoption of its Coupa Pay offerings and cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions as companies strive to optimize budgets to survive economic downturn. Solid momentum in Coupa Advantage Express, Strategic Sourcing, Risk Assess and Source Together solutions is anticipated to bolster company’s subscription services revenues going ahead. Strategic acquisitions and a diversified customer base also bode well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, the company is bearing the brunt of sluggish spend across small and medium sized business (SMB) due to coronavirus-triggered macroeconomic weakness and it is likely to impede growth at least in the near term. Also, COVID-19 crisis induced lower spend on travel is likely to affect adoption of Coupa Travel Sabre.”

Shares of COUP traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.00. 2,225,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total transaction of $688,130.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $963,174.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $430,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,118 shares of company stock worth $55,403,834. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $423,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $225,375,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

