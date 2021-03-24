Cred One Day Trading Volume Hits $864,605.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Cred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $864,605.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00610435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023769 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

