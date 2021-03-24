Creditcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $5.97 or 0.00011327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $8.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,668.49 or 0.99878070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00032980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00077461 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.