Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.23.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,204. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.