CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 30,374 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $10.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.55. 2,177,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.64. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,215,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

