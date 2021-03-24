CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CTO Purchases $99,400.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 105,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $709.60 million, a PE ratio of 200.71 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

