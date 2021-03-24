CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $955,600.43

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 84.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $955,600.43 and $517.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.00357414 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,883,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,704 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars.

