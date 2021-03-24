CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.27 million and approximately $3,280.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00236188 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002463 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013326 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 136,369,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,369,994 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

