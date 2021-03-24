DAD (DAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.92 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. DAD has a market cap of $32.75 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00609135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00023704 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.