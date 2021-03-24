Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.32. 33,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,835,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -7.17.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

